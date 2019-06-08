Wassa Amenfi Central; DCE Inspects Building Projects

Hon. PH at the Project site

As part of his tremendous achievement s within the two years in Office as the District Chief Executive saw him inspecting some building sites to acquaint himself with the work in progress and to offer support and urge the people on.

His visit took him to Kofiekrom a small community after Kwamang to inspect an ongoing 3 unit classroom block with a Head Teachers Office and a Storeroom for Junior High School.

Apparently,his vision for this project is to help communities around such as Semkrom,Nsuta-Nkwantanan,Manukrom among others to attend Junior high without trekking over long distances to Kwamang.

The area had only a primary school hence,took the opportunity to build one for the community.

Hon.Patrick Hockson Amponteng however,met all the stakeholders and appreciated their communal support and presented them bags of Rice,Oil and an Undisclosed amount of cash to motivate them to speed up with work on the project.

The team however moved to Ashiem another community closer to Dwirigum to check on the progress of A-3 classroom block for Junior High School.

Hon.Patrick Hockson Amponteng took turn to applaud Nananom and the entire community folks for their commitment and patriotism and presented them with cash and food items.