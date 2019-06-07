Wassa Amenfi DCE Advise Assemblymembers To Ride With Safety

The District Chief Executive for Wassa Amenfi Central District has advised Assembly Members to always remember to put on their Helmets anytime they get on a motorbike.

He says it is for their own safety which will enable them secure their live on the road.

Hon. Patrick H. Ampongteng made the statement in address during the presentation of thirty three (33) motorbikes to Assembly Members both elected and appointed.

For easy facilitation of information delivery and making community visitations convenient, the District Chief Executive for Amenfi Central Hon.Patrick Hockson Amponteng presented motorbikes to the Presiding Member of the Assembly Hon.Henry Obeng Asaah to be supplied to all the thirty-three Assembly members within the District.

The Presiding Member acknowledged receipt on behalf of all the members both elected and appointees.

Hon. Henry Obeng Asaah entreated members to keep proper care and maintenance of the bikes.

Its obvious that looking at the bad nature of roads and how scattered the communities are from one another, the smiles and expression of gratitude clearly shows their work will be enhanced by the motorbikes for easy movement.

The District Chief Executive assured the Assembly members of providing them with stickers to be embossed on the bikes for security reasons.