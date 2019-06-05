Sports Minister Urges AHISCO Graduates To Shun Reckless Behaviours

“If you are not disciplined, you can't go places. So if they find themselves in the various tertiary institutions, they should remember that conduct is key. I am advising them to always understand that they are product of Accra High School which believes in quality leadership and discipline and so they can make it to the higher places in life.”

The Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah has advised the 2018/2019 year group of the Accra High School (AHISCO) to shun reckless behaviours that are likely to jeopardize their future.

At a farewell and induction ceremony held on Tuesday for students who completed the just ended West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the school, Mr. Asiamah said a disciplined life is the surest way of attaining higher heights.

The Minister who is also a product of the school thus encouraged the graduates to apply AHISCO's core values and the training acquired to carve the brightest future for themselves and make their alma mater proud.

“It takes discipline to succeed in life so where ever they find themselves, they should remember that AHISCO taught them one thing which is to be disciplined, law abiding and responsible. They should avoid social vices such as armed robbery, prostitution, all the dangers in life and lead a much more responsible life. By this, they can make it into any profession if they so desire.”

Mr. Asiamah told the graduates to approach life with optimism in order for them to reap the goodness of life's realities.

“The most important mindset you should have is a positive outlook about life. Know that life has uncountable possibilities. If you smile at life, life will smile back at you. If you face, life with positive mindset, numerous opportunities will be made available to you. This is a simple Universal law of attraction. You attract what you continuously think of. Stay positive and face life with confidence. I wish you well and I have the pleasure to induct you into the 'Onukpai' group”, he noted.

On his part, headmaster of the school asked the graduates in the near future towards the development of the school and advised them not to relent on their efforts to attain more laurels.

“The program was to say goodbye to our cherished students. They had comported themselves throughout their three-year stay in the school. So we thought it prudent to give them pieces of advice and encouragement that, they should not to rest on their oars in moving from one level to another.”

“We have inducted them into the old students association which we call them 'Onukpai'. This is a tradition. So after ten years, we know that some will come and back to help their alma mater”, he added.

The students who had mixed feelings upon the completion of their second cycle education promised to be of good behaviour to make their alma mater proud.

---citinewsroom