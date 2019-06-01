RTI Law: 12 Ministries Without Functional Websites – Research Report

A research done in May 2019 by Anane Institute reveals that 12 ministries in Ghana do not have functioning websites as at 29th May 2019.

The researchers however indicated that 23 ministries have functional websites with current information.

The Ministries which do not have websites include Ministry of Defense, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Aviation, Employment and Labour Relations, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aqua Culture Development.

Additionally, the Ministry of Monitoring & Evaluation, National Security, Parliamentary Affairs, Regional Re-organisation & Development, Special Development Initiatives, Water Resource & Sanitation and Works and Housing Ministry appeared in the list of ministries without websites in Ghana.

It was observed that the majority of these ministries were the new ones created by President Akufo-Addo led administration.

According to the institution, the lack of websites for 12 ministries will frustrate the implementation of RTI Bill.

They added that the lack of websites will undermine good governance in Ghana.

—thecitizenstimesgh