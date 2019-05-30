NPP Thugs In BNI Planted At NDC Strongholds To Rig Elections— Banda MP

Hon Ibrahim Ahmed

Hon. Ibrahim Ahmed, Member of Parliament(MP) for Banda, has expressed worry of how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) under the leadership of Nana Akufo-Addo, infiltrated the Bureau of National Investigation (BNI) with party gangsters.

According to him, the new development does not only make the nation investigative body porous but put life's of opposition members in danger as those party thugs have been planted in constituencies believed to be strongholds of their opponent.

He added that the worse motives of such recruitment is to help the NPP rig the 2020 general elections, stressing that, some of them have even started their operations in electoral areas believed to be in favour of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Mr Ahmed who is the First Deputy Minority Chief Whip of Parliament, expressed these concerns at a press conference by the Minority in Parliament on Wednesday May 29.

He said known youth members of NPP who were in campaign during the 2016 elections have now been recruited into the BNI as District Directors of BNI with the sole motive to spy and devise means of undermining the authority and capacity of opposition MPs in their constituencies.

Citing his constituency as an example, the Deputy Minority Whip said, the NPP constituency Youth Organizer in the 2016 election is now in charge of BNI as Director, adding that, a similar situation is at hand in Asawase, where the Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak is sitting MP.

"When you come to my constituency, the NPP Youth Organizer is now the BNI Boss and sit at District Security Council (DISEC). He tells you he has changed but how can I trust him? and is not only my place alone, but Hon Muntaka place too is also same, the Special Assistant to the Municipal Chief Executive is the in charged of BNI, how?

"What is worse and the shocking too is that even our security services, the police and the military are also been infiltrated with these vigilante boys, so when they have security meetings, they don't know what will happen next, in fact, is becoming dangerous as a country and you the media should not take this thing lightly, we are all in the minority," Mr Ahmed alleged.

In his considered opinion, what the government is doing is not a transfer of BNI operatives, but simply recruitment of NPP members into our important security as part of their plans and plots to rig the 2020 general elections.