WAEC Must Apologize For Exam Leakage— Educationist

Maverick Educationist / Counsellor, Daniel Fenyi has called on the West African Examinations Council to sincerely apologize to teachers and invigilators for leaking the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) papers.

The counselor bemoaned that, “teachers and invigilators have always been blamed for the leakage of examination papers and other exam malpractices and this year has not an exception as WAEC has released a statement blaming teachers for the massive leakage, WAEC should be blamed for this shameful leakage".

“I wonder why WAEC admitted in their statement that there has been a massive leakage of papers yet denied the leakage is coming from their end, you always paint us black and you are now eroding the dignity of teachers”.

Mr. Fenyi urge WAEC to cancel the entire 2019 WASSCE because this year’s exams has lost its credibility due to the massive leakage.

Below is WAEC statement on the matter: