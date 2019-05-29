Berekum East Municipal Supports People Living With Disabilities

Seventy two people with disabilities have received support from the Berekum East Municipal Assembly.

The items were handed over to the beneficiaries at the forecourt of the Berekum East Municipal Assembly by the Municipal Chief Executive, Mr. Kofi Adjei.

Speaking shortly before the presentation, the Municipal Chief Executive Mr. Kofi Adjei said the decision to present the items to the beneficiaries instead of giving out cash as used to be the case was borne out of consultations with People Living with Disabilities as well as sensitization of same.

Mr. Adjei added that it was important to set up People with Disabilities in businesses to be on their own instead of giving cash which does not change their economic situation overtime.

The items which cost sixty-four thousand, nine hundred and eighty-eight Ghana Cedis, sixty-four Pesewas (GH64,988,60.00) forms three per cent (3%) of the District Assemblies Common Fund(DACF) for People Living with Disabilities.

The items were procured in tune with needs assessment of beneficiaries by the Department of Social Welfare and Community Development of the Berekum East Municipal Assembly. Items distributed included fridges, sewing and knitting machines, laptop computers, cobbler tools, building materials like cement, roofing sheets.

The occasion was also used to distribute relief items to disaster victims by the National Disaster Management Organization of the Berekum East Municipal Assembly.

Beneficiaries of the items were full of praise for government for the gesture and promised to make good use of them items to improve their lot.