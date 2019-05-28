Prestea Huni-Valley MP Donate Towards National Menstruation Day

The Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency Hon. Lawyer Barbara Oteng-Gyasi (Mrs) who also doubles as the Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Art has donated 650 pieces of sanitary pads towards Worlds Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Considering the fact that females make a high number of the population who go to through monthly menstruation, menstrual Hygiene is significant for the holistic development of the female from healthy lives to an equitable education.

Hon. Member of Parliament's donation is to ensure access to quality sustainable feminine hygiene for girls in Ghana especially Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality who go without menstrual health management and reproductive health education.

Issues associated with menstruation are never discussed openly and the silence surrounding menstruation burdens young girls by making them ignorant of them.

The unhygienic practices such as rags and toilet rolls, old cloth for the absorption of menstrual blood in place of menstrual towels, reuse of the same cloth during menstruation leads to many health-related issues.

The Hon. MP to donated the sanitary pad to the Municipal Director of Education.

Presenting the items on behalve of the MP was the constituency Deputy Secretary Mr. Samuel Blay and Hajia Azumi who is also the constituency women's Organizer when the Municipal director of Education called on the MP to support towards the National Menstruation Day which falls on every 28th of May of the calendar.

Receiving the items, the Municipal Director of Education thanked the Hon. MP for her support towards education in the municipality and assured her they will do all their possible best to support the member of Parliament to help promote education in the area.

The Municipal Director applauded her for the recent donation of motorbikes for easy movement to various areas within the Municipality which previously was very difficult to go.

Establishment of ultra-modern school buildings with auxiliary facilities and the vacation classes being organised by the MP.

The Municipal Director of education said menstrual hygiene management is a very important aspect in the life of girls.

Managing adequate hygiene is quite challenging for menstruating young girls especially school children due to several factors which may span from the financial to social background.