Airport Hills Roundabout To Be Renamed After Major Mahama

The ceremony to unveil his statue will be attended by his family, the Military High Command, Dence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul as well as other state officials.

This was contained in a statement signed Monday, May 27, by Commander A. La-Nyane for Public Relations of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Capt. Mahama was Commander of about 100 officers who were sent to the Denkyira Obuasi township to assist the government in the fight against illegal mining.

He was allegedly stoned to death and burnt by the youth of the area who mistook him for an armed robber.

Capt. Mahama with his wife, Barbara Mahama and their two sons

He was promoted posthumously to the full rank of Major by the President, Nana Akufo-Addo when he attended the one-week remembrance ceremony of the late soldier.

The president reiterated to the family of the deceased soldier that government will ensure that all persons who took part in the lynching will be prosecuted.

Some 14 persons, including the Assembly Member of Denkyira Obuasi, William Baah, are standing trial at an Accra High Court over the killing of Major Mahama.

---Myjoyonline