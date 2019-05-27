Asene Manso: Agric Extension Officers In Receive Motorbikes

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Asene Manso Akroso, Mr Alex Incoom has handed over keys of seven motorbikes to the District Agric Unit to be distributed to Extension Officers to improve service delivery.

The move forms part of effort to improve extension and monitoring services under the government flagship programme, Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) programme as the basis for transforming the country's economy.

Handing over the keys to the District Agric Director, Mr Prosper Eklu for onward distribution to the Extension Officers, the DCE indicated that the motorbikes are part of the 3,000 nationwide distribution under the Modernising Agricultural Ghana (MAG) programme.

According to him the move also aims at enhancing the efficiency of agricultural extension agents whose roles are critical to successful implementation of the PFJ programme.

He pledge government's continuous support for farmers and staff of the Department in order to achieve the objective of transforming the economy through agriculture.

Receiving the motorbikes, the District Agric Director, Mr Prosper Eklu lauded the government for investing heavily in the PFJ programme, which he said has greatly benefited farmers in the District and the entire country.

He said farmers in the District are able to increase their yield in 2017 and 2018 as a result of being supplied with improve seeds and fertilizer as well as extension services under the programme.

Mr. Eklu however promised to ensure regular maintenance of the motorbikes for the government to reap the purpose for which they were procured.

In a related development the DCE, Mr Incoom also donated 200 bags of cement, tonnage of iron rods, boxes of nails and two trips of quarry stones to the chiefs and people of Akyem Tabita for their ongoing construction of 3-unit classroom block with ancillary facilities as part of government's support for community self-help programmes.