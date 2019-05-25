Group Charges Gov’t To Act On Commitment To Use 10% Renewable Energy By 2030

350 Ghana, Reducing our carbon, a Non-governmental organization has charged the government to act on its commitment to making use of 10% renewable energy by the end of 2030.

Late last year, the government went back on its words to make use of 10% renewable energy by 2020 after failing to make any convincing stride in that sense. After only managing to achieve 0.5% out of the targeted 10%, the government has decided to push it forward to 2030.

At a workshop organized on Friday, May 24, 2019, to champion the use of renewable energy in Ghana, the group has called on the government to take the necessary steps to ensure the country is powered by 10% renewable energy at least by 2030 as they have assured.

Speaking in an interview with Modernghana.com on the sidelines of the workshop which was followed by a march from GIJ through the Ministries to Parliament house, leading member for 350 Ghana in charge of Afrika Vuka Digital training, Mr. Charles Wundengba stressed that government has not done enough and will need to do more if the 10% target will be met by 2030.

“I think the government is trying its best though it might have failed in some areas but I think it is also trying its best. We remember the government came out with a plan that by 2020 Ghana should be powered by 10% renewable energy. But last year it was shifted to 2030 and still, we have not gotten the reasons why”, he noted.

Mr. Wundengba continued, “Out of even that, the government has achieved less than 0.5% of the 10% that they wanted to achieve. So the government is trying to do something but I think the government has to increase the rate at which it is involving itself in the fight against climate change because climate change is real and the slow pace we are moving will not be able to help solve issues".

He further called on other Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO’s) and Civil Society Organizations (CSO’s) to join come and board and help pile pressure on the government to ensure every necessary action is taken to achieve the set target.

“Currently I think the best people that we can collaborate with are the NGO's and the CSO's because almost all the other ones that we are dealing with - the energy ministry, and the other ministries - they are all under the government and whatever the government says is what they do. But CSO's can put pressure on the government to implement or quicken up its steps in attaining the 10% renewable by 2030.

“So we are calling on all CSO's and all NGO's who are into renewable energy, who are into climate change issues to come on board and fight with us so that by 2030 as the government has promised we could be able to achieve the 10% target”, he said.