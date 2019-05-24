NDC Delegates To Converge At Mahama Guest House For Savannah Regional Elections Tomorrow

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savanna Region will go to the polls tomorrow Saturday to elect its regional executives.

A total of about 233 delegates including former government appointees across the seven constituencies in the Savanna Region are expected to converge in Damongo at the Mahama Guest House earmarked to be the venue for the elections.

All delegates are expected to be in Damongo on the election day to cast their vote instead of the usual passing the night prior to election.

Many positions are to be contested to manage the affairs of the party in the region.

Three topmost people in the region are locking horns for the Chairmanship race which is expected to be keenly contested.

Mr Kofi Iddi, a businessman from Daboya and a staunch party supporter is locking horns with another businessman Alhaji Imoro Seidu who is also the immediate past Chairman of NDC for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba constituency.

The third contestant is Alhaji Issahaku Jamani popularly known as Ecomog or Singapore also a former NDC Constituency Youth Organiser and a former Chairman for the Damongo constituency.

Many party stalwarts in the Northern region and from the National level are expected to be in Damongo to witness the congress which will be the first of its kind after carving out the Savanna Region from the Northern region.

Last Monday, the NPP in the region organised a similar conference that saw Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana (Professor Kalamonia) beat Nana Aboagye Kwame in the chairmanship race.

Meanwhile, Bole based Nkilgi Fm will cover the elections live to its huge audience in the Bole, Sawla- Tuna- Kalba and parts of West Gonja, Central Gonja and North Gonja Districts of the Savannah Region.