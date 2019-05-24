US Ambassador Sullivan Holds Iftar With Interfaith Community

ACCRA - On May 21, 2019, U.S. Ambassador Sullivan, in line with the U.S. Embassy’s long-standing tradition, hosted an Iftar dinner at her residence. President of the National Council of Muslim Chiefs in Ghana Chief Abdul Qadir Tahir represented the Chief Imam.

Also present were the Honorable Ameer of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission, Maulvi Alhaji Mohammed Bin Salih; Anglican Archbishop of Accra Diocese Leaders of Faiths, the Most Reverend Daniel Silvanus Mensah Torto,; former Government officials; Representatives from various councils, academic institutions, women’s associations, U.S. exchange program alumni, and prominent community leaders and mentors.

Delivering her remarks, Ambassador Sullivan praised the National Chief Imam for being a staunch advocate for dialogue and peace, most recently evidenced by his attendance at Easter services at a local Catholic church.

Also earlier that day, representatives of the U.S. Embassy paid a visit to two local schools. One important aspect of Islam, particularly this time of year, is zakat – or charitable giving. Supporting the shared goal of promoting children’s health and education, the U.S. Embassy donated food packs, including rice, oil, and canned tomatoes, to students at the Al-Za-Ki-ya and Gbawe Islamic basic schools.

The U.S. Embassy in Ghana closely engages with both Muslim clerics and Christian clergy on addressing corruption, child protection, and more.