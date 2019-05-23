14 Districts In Ahafo, Bono Regions Lacks Cultural Centers – Report

A latest research released by Anane Institute indicates that 14 districts in the Ahafo, Bono and Bono East Regions do not have cultural centers.

The research which was conducted in January and February 2019 in all 29 districts of the three regions revealed only 15 districts have Center for National Culture (CNC) Offices.

“The current offices are located in Sunyani, Techiman, Wenchi, Dormaa, Berekum, Drobo, Bechem, Duayaw-Nkwanta, Goaso, Tain, Nkoranza, Kintampo, Sene, Atebubu, Sunyani West. These offices are in the old districts. The new districts don’t have a single office,” said a statement from Anane Institute.

According to the Institute, the existing offices are facing very serious financial, logistical, and human resource constraints.

“80% of the existing cultural officers do not know of the existence of the cultural policy of Ghana (2004). Numerous chieftaincy disputes are negatively affecting the work of the 15 offices. Only 5 district capitals have theatres/cultural centers for cultural performances and selling of cultural products. Cultural activities are widely practiced in palaces,” the statement added.

After visiting all the district capitals and speaking to local government officials, the researchers concluded that the Cultural Policy of Ghana, developed in 2004, is not being implemented due to these serious challenges.

They also stressed how the Ghanaian cultural in the regions are dying from complete neglect.

The Executive Director of Anane Institute, Edward Twum Anane, called on the government to increase its funding for culture policies.

---Ctimesgh.com