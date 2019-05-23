Gender Ministry Celebrate Fistula Elimination Day

The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry has joined the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the rest of the World to celebrate the International Day to end Obstetric Fistula.

The day was set aside on the 23rd of May of each year to be celebrated as International Day to end Fistula by the United Nations General Assembly.

It is aimed at raising awareness and intensifying efforts towards ending obstetric Fistula globally.

According to the United Nations, Obstetric Fistula is one of the most serious and tragic injuries that can occur during childbirth. It is a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum caused by prolonged, obstructed labor without treatment.

The release pointed out that the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection welcomes ECOWAS’ intervention in providing medical and financial assistance to women and girls struggling with this health complication.

“The ECOWAS’ Commission, through the ECOWAS’ Gender Development Centre, (EGDC) initiated since 2010, a program of medical and financial support to women and girls suffering from Obstetric Fistula in ECOWAS Member States” the statement noted.

As part of the program implemented, the EGDC managed to support the operation and socio-economic reintegration of approximately one thousand and five hundred (1,500) women and girls suffering from obstetric fistula.

The release noted that these interventions have helped restore a healthy, dignified, and productive life to women.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection calls on women and girls who are experiencing early symptoms of Fistula to immediately report to the nearest Health Center for treatment.

The Ministry believes that early treatment and preventive approaches are the surest ways to combat Fistula in the Country.