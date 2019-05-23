Akufo-Addo Has Diluted RTI Law—NDC

The National Organizer of opposition party, National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare-Addo, says President Akufo-Addo has diluted the Right to Information (RTI) Law to suit his government.

The Outspoken Organizer indicated that assenting of the RTI bill was an opportunity for President Akufo-Addo to calm tempers over the recent lawlessness, insecurity and corruption that has rocked his government.

According to him, the exemptions in the RTI law does not portend a good and effective law that will aid citizens seek information without any hindrance.

Below is the full text of the letter:

LETTER TO THE PRESIDENT FROM THE GHANAIAN YOUTH

Dear Mr President,

It has been three years since you were sworn into office and when you famously asked us to be citizens and not spectators. That speech, although plagiarized, was highly inspirational. A couple of weeks ago you did say that “you were feeling on top of the world”.

Good for you, but sadly we the Ghanaian people do not feel the same. In fact, we feel the exact opposite of everything good. Why won’t we when the state of insecurity in our country is depressing and deeply frightening.

Lawlessness and insecurity have risen to its crescendo, it appears your government, and those put in charge of our security are clueless about how to salvage the situation.

Vices that were hitherto unnamed in Ghana have emerged and haunting innocent people who just want to live their lives and grow old on the land of their birth.

Mr President, you did right by assenting to the Right To Information Bill, even though it took hell and high water for your government to do so.

But this diluted RTI law is not reason enough for us to overlook the numerous challenges facing the press in these hard times, most especially against media houses and journalists who have been vocal against your government and party.

We are witnesses to the cold-blooded killing of Ahmed Suale, member of the Tiger Eye PI team after they unravelled deep-seated corruption in our football fraternity; of which key members of your party threatened to have him dealt with.

We are also reminded of the story of Manasseh Azure Awuni and his investigations into the housing of a militia of your party at the seat of government, the Osu Castle.

The threats against his life and family were so intense that he had to flee the country, not even the Police Service could protect him. This is not what the people of this nation voted for.

The recent closure of two radio stations perceived to be aligned to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) during a live press conference is another example of your attempt to stifle freedom of speech and censor the media to do your whims and caprices

We the Ghanaian youth consider the assent to this bill of no effect when anti-corruption journalists are being murdered or hounded just for daring to unravel the depth of corruption you preside over.

Again of what use is this bill when agencies under your watch are doing everything possible to censor free speech; when members of your party and government are so intolerant that they cannot entertain divergent views.

By now, you should be aware that the adulation you were offered as human rights advocate has been revealed as a fluke. This is not surprising to us because your entire presidential ambition was hinged on a campaign run by radical propaganda and falsehood.

We have come a long way as a nation to guarantee press freedom and free speech and it is our duty to safeguard the sanctity of this right. The tyranny you have adopted is short-lived and the Ghanaian youth will rise to defend this nation against the path you are treading.

As the Youth Leader of the biggest opposition, I speak for the Ghanaian Youth and I challenge you to prove your critics wrong. There is a limit to every man’s patience; what is currently happening in this Country is pushing young people to the edge.

We are at the crossroads now, any ill-intentioned move to further perpetuate this injustice will be met with resistance from the people.

Mr President, we expect you to sit up and restore the confidence people have in you else be prepared to face the wrath of the Ghanaian youth.

Time is ticking and it is ticking very fast Sir, so is our patience.

I wish you well Mr president…….

George Opare Addo(Pablo)

Signed

National Youth Organizer