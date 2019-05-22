Mahama’s Recent Comments Mischievous –Minister

The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has accused former President John Mahama of massaging the truth and hiding behind politics to deceive Ghanaians.

John Dramani Mahama recently expressed concerns over what he describes as the Akufo- Addo administration's penchant for blaming the previous government for its woes.

He also said that the recent shut down of radio stations by the NCA is politically motivated and urged the President to intervene.

He also believes freedom of the media is under threat under the Akufo-Addo administration because the government has failed to protect the rights and lives of journalists in the country.

Speaking on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said the comments of the Former President were unfair.

“Any observer of our political landscape will not need to spend so much time in coming to the conclusion that the former President's comments and actions in recent times are politically mischievous and demonstrative of double standards. First of all, the former President has not acknowledged that these two stations he talked about are not the only stations that have been affected by the ruling that has been occasioned by their own petition at the Electronic Communication's Tribunal. Does the former President suggest that the NCA stands in contempt of the ruling of the Tribunal?”

“The former President under his watch allowed some of these stations to disobey the laws of the land. Today, you have an administration that says the law must be applied as difficult as it is. If he makes an argument that the Akufo-Addo administration is superintending a push back on media freedom,it is not backed by substance”, he noted.

According to Mr. Mahama, the previous government's decision to constantly blame the previous government for its challenges is tantamount to “abdicating the responsibility of running the country.”

But, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah further stated that it is imperative for the government to responsibly remind Ghanaians and the opposition especially of its achievements hence, claims by the NDC flagbearer that government has not really done enough since assuming office cannot hold.

“Three years on, we remain accountable to the people of Ghana to commit and explain to them what we have achieved so far and what remains outstanding in all humility. But when you have the former President or executives of the former administration now seek the moral high ground and preach to the country about how better to manage the economy, we have a responsibly to quickly point to them what they record is vis-à-vis what are records are while we look at ways out there to complete what remains undone of our agenda.”

---citinewsroom