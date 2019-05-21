Tarkwa-Nsuaem MP Donates 250 Furniture To Education Directorate

The Members of Parliament (MP) for Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency of the Western Region, Hon. George Mireku Duker has donated 250 furniture to the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Education Directorate to improve teaching and learning in the area.

The furniture comprises of 100 mono desks, 100 dual desks and 50 hexagonal chairs.

Beneficiary schools include Essaman Kakraba Basic School, Benso M/A Basic School, Catholic Boys Basic School, Catholic Girls Basic School, Tamso M/A Basic School, Benso Essaman Basic School, among others at the prerogative of the Education Directorate.

The donation comes months after the MP donated motorbikes to the Education Directorate for Circuit Supervisors, computers and projectors to the Education Directorate, bags of Cement, roofing sheets, modern chairs and desks to some schools in the Municipality.

The MP has however secured scholarships for brilliant but needy students within the Municipality including payment of school fees.

Speaking at a short colourful ceremony held at the premises of Municipal Education Directorate on Monday, May 20, 2019, the MP, Hon Duker touted the achievements of the Akufo-Addo led NPP government such as Free SHS policy, reintroduction of the teacher training and nursing allowances among others.

He urged his Constituents to rally behind President Akufo-Addo to develop the area.

Hon. George Mireku Duker, at the request of the Education Directorate pledged to deliver 3,000 pieces of mathemical sets to be distributed to all BECE Candidates in the Municipal next week.

In his closing remarks, the MP opined that, his office is open to the Directorate at all times and has taken notice of other challenges brought before him.

The Municipal Education Director, Mr. Alex Kwaku Duah commended the MP for helping to address the challenges that confronts education in the area.

He assured that the furniture will be used to achieve it intended purpose.

The MP was accompanied by the NPP Constituency Executives, the media among others.