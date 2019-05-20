Security Issues Key Battleground for 2020 Polls—Adams Bona

The recent insecurity tensions in the country following the constituency by-election at the Ayawaso West Woguon, the kidnapping of young girls and other pockets of violent attacks on security and media personnel, could be a trump card for the 2020 general elections, Mr Adams Bona a Security Analyst has said.

According to him, security and safety of the citizenry remained an emotional issue to the people of Ghana and whichever leader that the Ghanaian electorates could entrust with safety in the country would be the battleground for the next year election

Mr Bona made this observation on "The Key Points" program on TV3, Saturday May 18,2019.

While contributing to the topic of the kidnapped Takoradi girls and the comments by the Director General of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), CoP Maame Tiwa Addo Danquah, the security expert said, security issues would become a conduit for pushing the 2020 general elections.

The effects of the kidnapped girls, he pointed is not limited to the current circumstances, however, it would be an issue going into the general election in 2020.

For the past two general elections, issues of corruption and unemployment as well as education were issues adversely impacted on the general electoral prospects.

The key risk to this view is the round of tensions with insecurity and safety of the electorate, which would divert voter attention away from unemployment and corruption combat.

The two major political parties have already started cashing in on which regime is much capable of handling the security of the state.

Under current conditions, President Akufo-Addo and his New Patriotic Party(NPP) government is likely to not secure another majority in the general election if their security architecture of the country still remains weak under them.

As we approach the 2020 general elections, a lot of speculation is centred on the outcome of the polls and the security issues would certainly appear prominently and other key issues that could determine the outcome of the elections.

The unemployment challenge is worse in the country as beneficiaries of the government intervention progamme, the Nation Builder Corp(NaBCo) appeared not to have the solution to the youth and graduate unemployment.