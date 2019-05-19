Akufo-Addo Vows To Monitor Savanna Region Officials Over SADA Experience

President Akufo-Addo says he will keenly monitor the work of officials manning the Savanna region to ensure they deliver on their mandate to achieve the necessary development the region deserves.

He said even though the personnel posted to the regional capital by the ministry of local government are good people, he will continue to monitor their work.

“Even though the people chosen to come and be the nucleus of the administration of the new region are good people, I want you to know that I will be following everything that they are doing from my office in jubilee house to make sure that things are going according to plan.”

He however, charged the people to work hard and hold high the region.

“It took a long time of agitations to get your own region, now you have it with both hands, work hard and we all will support you”, he noted.

President Akufo-Addo said this when he addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at the Wasipewura palace’s at Daboya as part of his six day tour of the newly created Oti, North East and Savannah regions.

In a speech read on his behalf, the Chief of Daboya, Abani Kabasagya Anyame II said he is pleased at the Nana Addo’s visit and hope that his kind gesture is translated into accelerated development.

“Our area has seen slow pace of development since independence. We are confident because we have abundant natural resources which requires exploration and development” he said.

Wasipewura added that he is ready to make available land devoid of litigations for the purposes of developmental projects.

President Akufo-Addo will tomorrow, Sunday attend an interdenominational church service at Damongo followed by a courtesy call on the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional Area, Yagbonwura Tumtumba Boresa I.

He will then conduct a site inspection of the Regional Coordinating Council; attend a durbar of Chiefs and people of Yapei at the Yapeiwura's Palace and inspect the Yapei Water Extension Project in the Yapei Kusawgu Constituency.

The President is scheduled to return to Accra later on Sunday, May 19.

—Citinewsroom