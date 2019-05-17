Akufo-Addo Is Eroding Ghana’s Democratic Gains—NDC

The National Democratic Congress’s (NDC) Regional Communication Officer for Bono Region, Charles Akowuah Tuffour has taken a swipe at the President Akufo-Addo for hurting Ghana's democracy.

Mr Tuffuor stated that “Clearly, and without any doubt, Akufo-Addo has a mission; a mission to raid the media and to perilously persecute those who criticise his shambolic government in the media landscape”.

Below is the full statement issued by the Communication Officer.

Press Release

Thursday, 16th May, 2019

THE MEDIA IS SIEGED UNDER AKUFO-ADDO - AN ATTEMPT TO DEPRIVE THE MEDIA OF THEIR RIGHT IN BONO AND AHAFO REGIONS

Ghana's democratic credentials of late, are fast eroding under Akufo-Addo government; a person who, intriguingly, arrogate to himself as a *''human right activist''*

These actions clearly confirm that Akufo-Addo has no respect for the Media - the very institution that is referred by many, as *the fourth arm of the state* due to it's massive contributions towards the growth of our enviable democracy in the world.

The constant and relentless effort orchestrated by this government to intimidate journalists in their line of duties has been a worrying concern to all. The persistent attempts deployed by this government to unendingly intimidate the Media to cause needless fear and panic and insecurity within the media scope is becoming, to say the least, nuisance.

The nugatory attacks on an *iconic investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas* for exposing rot at the presidency in his number 12 documentary *(the very principle Akufo-Addo promised to institutionalise to fight corruption when voted into power)* is now regarded as *''scam'' by the NPP government*, the incessant *death threats against another celebrated journalist - Manasseh Azure Awuni by the elements of the NPP's De Eye Militia Group* on the account of exposing their ''bloody deeds'' at the Osu Castle and the recent one amongst others, being on Edward Adeti, a Star Fm Upper East Regional Correspondent for again *exposing the corrupt nature of the embattled presidential staffer in Charge of Special Duties - Rockson Bukari*

Clearly, and without any doubt, Akufo-Addo has a mission; a mission to raid the media and to perilously persecute those who criticise his shambolic government in the media landscape.

Clandestinely, Akufo-Addo has turned to the National Communication Authority as a conduit, to successfully perpetuate these forlorn acts by *''shutting down''* Media Houses Nationwide.

One would have thought that, having come under a deluge of excoriation after the closure of *Radio Gold and XYZ on 9th May, 2019*, would have desisted from these outmoded machiavallian tactics, but it's luscious deeds will not allow them than to surreptitiously confide in the National Communication Authority to wickedly extent their merciless attacks on the fragile media houses in Bono and Ahafo Regions, closing down *Space Fm and Ark Fm in Sunyani and Nananom Fm and Genesis Fm in Goaso.*

We in the NDC cannot in anyway, understand why Akufo-Addo should be allowed to *intimidate the media - a noble profession that continously play a major role in Ghana's democratic dispensation by putting the government in checks as they have successfully demonstrated over the years.*

We therefore call on the government to desist from these *''anti freedom attacks''* on the media and allow them the freedom to operate.

We again urge the Media Houses in the regions not to be perturbed by these acts of persecution but continue to discharge their duties with professionalism without any fear or favour.

The Media cannot be intimidated

Thank you.

....Signed....

Charles Akowuah Tuffour

Regional Communication Officer - NDC

Bono Region