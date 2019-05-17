African Development Bank Group Holds 2019 Annual Meetings In Equatorial Guinea

The 54th Meeting of the Boards of Governors of the African Development Bank and the 45th Annual Meeting of the African Development Fund will be held at the Sipopo Conference Centre, Malabo, Equatorial Guinea from 11 - 14 June 2019.

The Annual Meetings are the Bank’s largest event and will bring together about 3000 delegates and participants. The Meetings provide a unique forum for representatives of governments, businesses, civil society, think tanks, academia and the media worldwide, to dialogue on key issues concerning Africa’s development.

The theme of this year’s Annual Meetings is “Regional Integration for Africa's Economic Prosperity” which is one of the Bank’s five strategic priorities.

This year’s calendar of events includes a High-Level Presidential Dialogue on “Boosting Africa’s Economic Integration”. There will also be a special presentation of the Bank’s flagship African Economic Outlook publication for 2019, released in January.

