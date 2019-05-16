Pay Gh¢50,000 Or Don't Campaign Here—Chief Warns NPP, NDC

The Divisional chief of Wassa – Pasatie in the Western Region, Nana Afful Teng II says he does not see reasons why both the ruling NPP and NDC after failing to fullfill their promise to them will dare come back to ask for their votes for 2020.

He said until politicians from both parties pay Gh¢50,000 cash, nobody will be allowed to stage a rally, campaign or even whisper NDC, NPP in the area.

The chief made this shocking revelation when Modernghana together with other journalists toured his community to have a bird's eye view of the numerous challenges including the lack of social amenities.

“We have planned to charge any politician fifty thousand cedis if they come here to campaign, unfortunately, all promises made by then ruling NDC administration and the current ruling NPP government have never been successful, we have advised ourselves and close our ears to them until they pay,” he bemoaned.

The Chief continued, "we don’t have a toilet facility, no hospital, transport too has become a burden to us, sometimes, we can’t go out when it's raining, we only have to stay indoors for about three days before we go out, teachers, nurses and other government workers refuse to go to work due to the devastating nature of our roads and facilities."