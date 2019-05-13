Mothers Day: Vitamilk Celebrates With Lactating Mothers

VitaMilk Ghana as part of its corporate social responsibilities marked this year's mother day celebration with lactating mothers across three hospitals in Accra.

The occasion, which is observed in May every year to honour mothers, solidify maternal bonds and appreciate the influence of mothers in society was commemorated by Vitamilk Ghana with visits to the Kaneshie Polyclinic, Korle Bu and the Mambrobi polyclinic respectively.

The Marketing Manager for Vitamilk Ghana, Samuel Dankyi-Boateng believes mothers play a very key role in determining the kind of nutrition that is best for the family hence the need to celebrate and appreciate their efforts.

"One of our core brand value is empowerment and the best way to empower people is to appreciate what they do, Vitamilk Ghana is therefore appreciating mothers who have been committed over the years in discharging their roles to encourage them to give the best of nutrition to their family," he stated.

Nanabea Adarkwa, CEO of Babies and Toddlers also indicated that her motive for the support stems from her understanding of the sacrifices mothers make in their daily engagements.

Meanwhile, Madam Nana Konadu Wiredu a midwifery officer at the Kaneshie polyclinic said the limited number of months given to pregnant mothers for maternity leave should be reviewed since it endangers the unborn baby's health.

She also suggested a 5 months period for the maternal leave in order for mothers to gain strength and vitality with new born babies before resuming work.