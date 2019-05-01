Axim Allusuna Islamic Basic School Gets Support From Axim Youth Association

Former President of Axim Youth Association (AYA) in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Hon. Kofi Arko Nokoe has donated 50 bags of cement worth GHC1,800 to aid of the construction of a classroom block for the Axim Allasuna Islamic Basic School.

The Axim Allasuna Islamic Basic was established by the Islamic community in the area in 1988 and since it establishment successive governments have failed to develop the school.

The primary school consists of six unit classroom block but the class two structure is in a very deplorable state because they used bamboo to put up this structure due to lack of funds and it is serving as a death trap.

Speaking at a short colourful ceremony organised by the Muslims over the weekend, Hon. Arko Nokoe said he got touched by the school's problem and decided to help.

"Three Months ago I visited the School and at that time it was very downpour and I saw the class two structure in a very deplorable state and the pupils couldn't learn well because what they used to build this classroom were bamboos and I became worried and quickly I was touched by the situation to help build a new structure for the class two pupils", he explained.

He believed the project will provide a conducive atmosphere for the pupils to study and improve their academic performance.

Hon. Arko Nokoe, an aspiring NDC Parliamentary candidate for the area indicated that educational reform is one of his topmost priorities and pledged to help the Islamic community to complete the structure before third term begins.

He expressed worry about the falling standards of education in the Municipality.

Mr Nokoe added that as a result of the situation he has embarked on educational programs to improve the performance of the Municipality.

"Because I want the education of my Municipality to improve better, I have established a vacation class program for all school children to improve their learning abilities", he said.

He stressed that "every vacation I organize a Motivational Party for all the school children at Axim and as a result I give award to best school children from primary school to JHS to motivate them to learn hard".

On his part, the Nzema East Municipal Chief Imam, Alhaji Abdul Mumuni thanked the NDC's Parliamentary Hopeful and his MSC at KNUST for the kind gesture.

The Chief Imam pledged to support in the construction of the structure indicating that the donation has come at the right time.