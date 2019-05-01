Man Bolts After Killing Elder Brother With Club

The Eastern Regional Police has mounted a search for a 40-year-old man for assaulting and killing his elder brother with a club.

Kwadwo Asamoah, popularly known as Akyem Boye, is said to have killed Kwasi Asante, 46, at Adasewase near Anyinam in the Atiwa East District of the Eastern region recently.

The suspect was reported to have hit his elder brother with a club leading to his death after which he fled.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh said the police heard about the incident and rushed to the village.

According to him, when the police arrived at the village, they found the body of the deceased laid in state ready to be conveyed to the cemetery for burial.

DSP Tetteh said physical inspection of the dead body revealed that the deceased bled from the nostrils, had injuries on the head, swollen right eye, bruises on the right shoulder and a cut on the right thumb.

Photographs were taken of the deceased and the corpse deposited at the Police Hospital mortuary in Accra for autopsy and preservation.

DSP Tetteh that assured that they were doing everything possible to apprehend the suspect to assist in further investigation.

—GNA