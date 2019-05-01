Aisha Huang Is Still In Ghana - Chief Biney

Aisha Huang

The Deputy National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon is alleging that galamsey queen Aisha Huang is still hiding in the country contrary to reports that she has been deported.

He described President Akufo-Addo as deceitful and ungrateful.

Chief Biney said this while contributing to a discussion on Adom TV's Badwam programme hosted by Omanhene Kwabena Asante.

The NDC Organizer argued that Akufo-Addothen then candidate of the NPP, promised not to halt illegal mining operations in the Western Region when elected into power at an event in Tarkwa on August 17, 2016.

According to him, Akufo-Addo stated that "considering the staggering number of Ghanaians who are involved in galamsey, the NPP would rather regularise the operations of illegal miners to enable them operate responsibly to earn a living."

Chief Biney described this campaign promise as one that was made merely to deceive the people for votes since President Akufo-Addo has gone contrary to it.

He indicated that Akufo-Addo, by that singular act collapsed small scale mining.

"The President has betrayed the confidence reposed in him by the ordinary Ghanaian, especially when their support for the NPP In 2016 was premised on the campaign promise to regularise the Galamsey activities.

"Instead of regulating the galamsey as promised, the ungrateful Akuffo Addo is rather allowing foreigners who are complicit in the act to go scot free while punishing Ghanaians for the same offence in the name of $2 billion Sinohydro loan. This shows that he is ungrateful to the ordinary voter who voted for him in 2016", he asserted.

Chief Biney kicked against the arrest of about 43 Ghanaians in Obuasi in a swoop by the Operations Vanguard team on Monday 28th April, 2019.