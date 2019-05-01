May Day: Pecman Ghana Celebrates Ghanaian Workers, Calls For Efforts To End Child Marriage In Ghana

The Partners for Ending Child Marriage in Northern Ghana (PECMAN GHANA) an NGO in Tamale has called on government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Media to join hands in ending the menace of Child marriage in Ghana

For Immediate Release

April 29,2019

PECMANGHANA CELEBRATES GHANAIAN WORKERS, CALLS FOR PRAGMATIC MEASURES TO END CHILD MARRIAGE IN GHANA

We, the Partners for Ending Child Marriage in Northern GHANA (PECMAN GHANA) wish to join the entire country and the international Community to celebrate the Ghanaian workers for their immense contributions to both the National and Economic development of the country

As an NGO, we recognizes the contribution workers in the country make towards the advancement of families and economic activities locally and internationally

The international theme for this year's celebration is “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement” with the local theme being "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners" ,we see these themes as well chosen because workers worldwide deserve better conditions of service

We however wish to as an NGO in Social Development, call on all to collaborate meaningfully and actively in ending child marriage in Ghana

PECMAN GHANA sees Child Marriage as detrimental and damming practice that should be condemned and kicked against by all meaning Ghanaians

We wish to call on government and its agencies to initiate pragmatic policies and proactive legal actions that will catalyze the fight against child marriage in the country

We also wish that, local and International Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will collaborate to intensify the fight against child marriage campaigns in African countries, especially, Ghana

Finally, we wish to call on the media who have the widest mouthpiece and are the news gatekeepers to use their platforms to support the fight against child marriage in Ghana and Africa as a whole. To do thus, we expect the media to use more time and space in discussing child related issues such as Child Marriage

ABOUT PECMAN GHANA

PECMAN GHANA is a Not for profit and nongovernmental organization (NGO) which operates in the Northern region with the aim of ending child marriage in Ghana, especially, the Northern part of the country

We do this by using advocacy strategies such as; School Visitation, Stakeholder Engagement, Youth Group Engagement, House-Based Campaigns, Public Forums among others

Once again, we say "Ayikoo", "Ni yi tuma Pam" to our hardworking Ghanaian labor force

LONG LIVE GHANA, LONG LIVE OUR HARDWORKING LABOUR FORCE, LONG LIVE PECMAN GHANA

..........Signed.......

Adam Abdul Fatawu Wunizoya

Programmes Director

