READ THE FULL RELEASE BELOW
May Day: Pecman Ghana Celebrates Ghanaian Workers, Calls For Efforts To End Child Marriage In Ghana
The Partners for Ending Child Marriage in Northern Ghana (PECMAN GHANA) an NGO in Tamale has called on government, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and the Media to join hands in ending the menace of Child marriage in Ghana
According to the Not for Profit Organization, child Marriage is a social canker that hinders development and should be condemned at all certainty
In a statement to mark the 2019 Labour Day or May Day, celebration, PECMAN GHANA applauded the hardworking Ghanaian labor force for their contributions to the national and economic development of the country
"As an NGO, we recognizes the contribution workers in the country make towards the advancement of families and economic activities locally and internationally" it stated
The statement however called on Ghanaians, especially, the government to proactive by ensuring that, child marriage becomes a history
"We wish to call on government and its agencies to initiate pragmatic policies and proactive legal actions that will catalyze the fight against child marriage in the country" the statement noted
The statement signed by its Programmes Director Adam Abdul Fatawu Wunizoya also called on the media to join the fight against child marriage in the country by giving more time and space on issues of children especially, child marriage
READ THE FULL RELEASE BELOW
For Immediate Release
April 29,2019
PECMANGHANA CELEBRATES GHANAIAN WORKERS, CALLS FOR PRAGMATIC MEASURES TO END CHILD MARRIAGE IN GHANA
We, the Partners for Ending Child Marriage in Northern GHANA (PECMAN GHANA) wish to join the entire country and the international Community to celebrate the Ghanaian workers for their immense contributions to both the National and Economic development of the country
As an NGO, we recognizes the contribution workers in the country make towards the advancement of families and economic activities locally and internationally
The international theme for this year's celebration is “Uniting Workers for Social and Economic Advancement” with the local theme being "Sustainable Pension for all: The Role of Social Partners" ,we see these themes as well chosen because workers worldwide deserve better conditions of service
We however wish to as an NGO in Social Development, call on all to collaborate meaningfully and actively in ending child marriage in Ghana
PECMAN GHANA sees Child Marriage as detrimental and damming practice that should be condemned and kicked against by all meaning Ghanaians
We wish to call on government and its agencies to initiate pragmatic policies and proactive legal actions that will catalyze the fight against child marriage in the country
We also wish that, local and International Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) will collaborate to intensify the fight against child marriage campaigns in African countries, especially, Ghana
Finally, we wish to call on the media who have the widest mouthpiece and are the news gatekeepers to use their platforms to support the fight against child marriage in Ghana and Africa as a whole. To do thus, we expect the media to use more time and space in discussing child related issues such as Child Marriage
ABOUT PECMAN GHANA
PECMAN GHANA is a Not for profit and nongovernmental organization (NGO) which operates in the Northern region with the aim of ending child marriage in Ghana, especially, the Northern part of the country
We do this by using advocacy strategies such as; School Visitation, Stakeholder Engagement, Youth Group Engagement, House-Based Campaigns, Public Forums among others
Once again, we say "Ayikoo", "Ni yi tuma Pam" to our hardworking Ghanaian labor force
LONG LIVE GHANA, LONG LIVE OUR HARDWORKING LABOUR FORCE, LONG LIVE PECMAN GHANA
..........Signed.......
Adam Abdul Fatawu Wunizoya
Programmes Director
Source: Northern News GH