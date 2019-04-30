NCA Ends Public Engagement On Regulations To Improve Telcos Services

The National Communications Authority (NCA) on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, concluded a series of public consultation workshops to solicit information to draft a new regulation.

The new regulation will help improve the Quality of Services (QoS) provided by Telecommunication Networks in the country.

The workshop held at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel follows two successful consultations with consumers in both Kumasi and Tamale.

The consultations are to enable the NCA gather meaningful inputs that will be used to draft regulations to push network provides to enhance their QoS. The ultimate aim is to address the concerns of consumers.

Speaking at the Accra Public Consultation Workshop in Accra, the Deputy Director General in charge of Technical Operations at the NCA, Mr Henry Kanor indicated that it has become necessary to develop the QoS regulations to reflect technological advancement that has sprung up over time.

This, he said, the NCA is limited to a large extent by the current outdated key performance indicators (KPIs) on Quality of Service.

He added that once the new regulation is approved by authorities, it will improve the operation and performance of interconnected networks whiles enabling the NCA to implement a QoS framework.

According to him, the framework will allow the QoS delivered by the service providers to be measured, reported, and published based on the defined parameters as enshrined in the regulations.

After successfully engaging the public from different parts of the country, the NCA is expected to embark on further consultations with the Service Providers after which they will consolidate all changes to assist in the processing of the draft for review before it can be approved.