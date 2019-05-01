Twi Version Of Quran Launched

An Asante Twi version of the Quran has been launched in Kumasi to help with a better understanding and appreciation of the Holy book so as to aid those who cannot read and write the Arabic language.

It was the Muslim cleric, Sheikh Harun Nkansah Agyekum, who took 40years to translate the Quran from Arabic to Asante Twi.

A former Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), Lieutenant Colonel Umar Sanda Ahmed, congratulated Sheikh Nkansah Agyekum for the wonderful project and asked for Allah's protection for him.

He appealed to parents who shirk their responsibilities to rethink and realise that children were entrusted into their care by Allah.

"Remember you have to account for your stewardship by Allah on the judgement day," he admonished parents.

Lt Col. Ahmed noted that it was fast becoming a norm within the Muslim Community for parents to concentrate on material things to the neglect of the education and spiritual development of their children.

"We are, therefore, confronted with the problem of deliberate marginalisation due to non-acquisition of employable skills… As a result, our children are mostly seen engaging in anti-social activities that tarnish the name of Islam," he said.

The Ashanti Regional Imam, Sheikh Abdul Mumin, urged Akan speaking Muslims to patronise the Holy book and get better understanding of the contents.

He called for a peaceful co-existence with people from other faiths.

The Chief Executive Officer of the Ameen Scientific Herbal Clinic, Dr Sheikh Amin Bonsu, urged people to have faith in the word of the Holy book and live by it.

