Akufo-Addo Dines With Otumfuo, Wife

President Akufo-Addo dined with Otumfuo Osei Tutu II during a state banquet held in Kumasi in his honour as part of the 20th anniversary of his ascension to the Golden Stool.

Held at the instance of the President Akufo-Addo at the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), the event attracted scores of dignitaries to Kumasi last Friday.

It was characterised by strict adherence to the appropriate dress code by the dignitaries.

A highlight of the event was when the Otumfuo danced with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo, which attracted applause.

President Akufo-Addo danced with the wife of the Asantehene, Lady Julia Osei Tutu, a few metres from them.

Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, who was also at the event, lived up to expectation, as her footwork on the floor was brilliant.

King of highlife Abrante Amakye Dede was at his best when he performed to the admiration of his audience.

President Akufo-Addo proposed a toast for long life and sound health for Otumfuo.

In his brief speech, President Akufo-Addo eulogized the Otumfuo, recounting his contributions to the political and socio-economic growth of the country.

He described him as a good friend, saying, “We have been friends for the past 40 years and I can boldly state that the Otumfuo is a good friend.”

President Akufo-Addo hailed the Asantehene for finding lasting solution to the protracted chieftaincy dispute in Dagbon, indicating that “for me, the achievement that ranks up there amongst his very best is when as chairperson of the committee of Eminent Chiefs together with the Nayiri, the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohugu Abdulai Mahama Sheriga, and the Yogbonwura, the Overlord of the Gonja state, Tuntumba Boresa Sulemana Jakpa, he worked assiduously for many years to find an acceptable and lasting solution to the Dagbon impasse.”

The president said, “By all accounts he has lived and continues to live up to this noble undertaking, helping to ensure access to education for thousands and thousands of young Ghanaian children through the Otumfuo Education Fund, joining the fight against the spread of HIV/AIDS and re-energizing the institution of chieftaincy, these are but a few of his many achievements.”

The Otumfuo, on his part, said he had worked closely for many years with President Akufo-Addo, who was his personal lawyer.

He expressed satisfaction with the state banquet held in his honour, saying that Asanteman would continue to play roles to transform the country.

He pledged to continuously collaborate with the president to enhance development of the country, particularly in his kingdom.

“You walk alone on this path and you are struck by the picture of an old lady in the twilight of her years in decline of seeming neglect and a picture of despair. Sadly this picture is not exclusive but a reflection of the challenges confronting the people in the Ashanti Region.”

“Mr. President this is a challenge we must face together. A challenge we must overcome. We cannot build a new Jerusalem in the time we have under your mandate, but we can certainly make a difference, a huge difference and we cannot fail.”

The Otumfuo charged Ghanaians to dream big, stressing that with determination and focus the country can attain every target.

—Daily Guide