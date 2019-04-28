1D1F: Cape Coast Technical University To Roll Out 5year Strategic Plan

The Cape Coast Technical University (CCTU) is set to roll out a 5 year Strategic Plan aimed at producing more technical persons to support the country's development and industrialization agenda.

Speaking at the University's maiden Congregation as a fully fledged Technical University, the Chairman of the Governing Council, Prof. Harold Stewart Amonoo-Koufi explained that the move is meant to reduce the country's dependence on expatriates for the execution of projects in Ghana.

According to the Council Chairman, the plan which is anchored on five pillars namely, quality teaching and learning, research and innovation, infrastructural development, enhanced student welfare, community outreach and institutional capacity, will provide quality human resource to support industrial development such as the 1 District-1 Factory (1D1F) initiative.

He indicated that more technical staff are going to be produced to support the operation of factories under the 1D1F initiative without necessarily relying on expatriates to man them.

He calls on government to resource the Technical University to deliver effectively on its mandate of boosting job creation and manpower development in the country.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Technical University, Prof. Engineer Osei-Wusu Achiaw, also expressed management's commitment in dealing with unemployment situation in the Cape Coast Metropolis by offering practical training to the youth to help them create their own jobs.

He added that the Technical University is also supporting the improvement of the tourism and hospitality sector to boost the country's revenue in the sector to support the national budget.

He calls on government to address some key challenges of the school such as infrastructural and staff deficit which could derail the prospects of the University if they are not attended to.

Prof. Kwesi Yankah, the Minister of State in Charge of Tertiary Education who represented the President underscored the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and expressed government's commitment towards improving faculty and infrastructure of Technical Universities.

He added that government is aware that the conversion of Polytechnics to Technical University is not only change of name and so it is committed to the provision of the needed support to the Technical Universities. He assured the gathering that the Ministry of Education and government will respond to the school's challenges to make the Cape Coast Technical University an enviable institution of higher learning.

Miss Gifty Susuana Osam from the Department of Purchasing and Supply who was adjudged the Overall Best Graduating Student received three awards. The Kojo Asemanyi Award to the Overall Best Graduating Student, the Barbara Asher Ayisi Award to the Best Female Graduating Student and the Ernest Arthur Award to the Best Graduating Business Student Award. Mr Moses Essilfie from the Electrical/Electronic Department received the Seji Saji Award as the Best Graduating Engineering Student.

Other award winners include Ms Stella Kyei Obeng of the Tourism Department and Mr Prince Emmanuel Achin who received the Alumni Special Award to the Best Graduating Applied Sciences and Arts Student and the Ing. Mahama Abdulai Award to the Best Graduating Civil Engineering Student Award respectively.

The National Alumni Association of the Cape Coast Technical University also recognised the hardwork and dedicated service of Mrs Vida Acquaah Himbuah, a staff of the Technical University with a special award.

The Congregation Ceremony was graced by the Central Regional Minister, Hon. Kwamena Duncan, the Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North Constituency and Deputy Works and Housing Minister, Hon. Barbara Asher Ayisi, the Metro Chief Executive of Cape Coast, Hon. Ernest Arthur who is also an Alumnus, Alumnus and Member of Parliament for Gomoa East, Hon. Kojo Asemanyi, Municipal Chief Executive for Mfanstiman, Hon. Kelly Essuman and a host of dignitaries from industry and academia.