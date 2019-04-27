Rebecca Akufo Launches 45th Anniversary Of SOS Villages

First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo has launched the 45th Anniversary of SOS Children's Villages in Ghana.

She commended individuals, groups and organisations for supporting the wellbeing of the children over the years.

The Anniversary, under the theme, “45 Years of Working in the Interest of Children: No Child Should Grow Up Alone,” also witnessed the unveiling of a logo.

The First Lady, who is the Patron of SOS Children's Villages Ghana, in a speech read on her behalf, commended the schools for their efforts and support even in the face of challenges.

“This is an anniversary worth celebrating as Ghana is a major beneficiary of the group's interventions,” she said.

“I have been moved, both emotionally and intellectually, by the exceptional interventions being implemented by different groups and organisations, across the country to support the livelihood of destitute children.”

“Our society needs us to identify brilliant solutions to our everyday challenges and that includes ensuring children obtain the most basic developmental foundations to grow. That way we are able to eliminate many of the traumatic experiences that can destroy and scar them for life.”

Mrs Akufo-Addo urged executives of the schools to continue to provide the children with the requisite skills to ensure self-reliance, financial independence and social integration.

Nana Aba Sampson, the National Fundraising, Communications and Brand Advisor, SOS Children's Villages Ghana, said the objective of the celebration was to build sustainable SOS villages brand through media visibility.

It is also to drive, build and maintain active donor communities and partnerships as well as attract and promote lasting funding and goodwill.

She said to be able to achieve that, a number of activities such as sustainable relationship building between the patron, co-workers and chiefs would be embarked on.

Ms Sampson said the schools would embark on a number of activities including creativity competition, media and stakeholder engagements, and climaxed in November with a fundraising event.

She called for donor support to be able to fund the schools' programmes and projects for the social development of children and the underprivileged.

SOS Children’s Villages form the largest independent, non-governmental, non-profit international development organisation headquartered in Innsbruck, Austria.

The organisation provides humanitarian and developmental assistance to children in need and protects their interests and rights around the world.

The first SOS Children’s Village was founded in 1949 in Tyrol, Austria, by an Austrian philanthropist, Hermann Gmeiner.