NDC Vow To Extradite Aisha Huang For Formal Prosecution

'We cannot create the impression that Ghana is some type of banana republic where you can come and commit crimes then be set free,' said Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (far right) told NewsFile host Samson Lardy (left) that Ghana’s national interest has been sacrificed.

In an exclusive interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show Thursday, a former associate of Huang relived the horror of witnessing her shoot and kill a man in 2011.

“I was so afraid,” Christian Addo Kufuor said. He recalled Huang learned that a Chinese competitor was conducting business at one of her mining sites. When she found the competitor there one night, she casually loaded bullets in a rifle, fired multiple shots without flinching and left him for dead," he recounted.

Aisha Huang (second from right) faced three criminal counts in 2017 but has since been set free.

“Aisha can kill you easily,” he said about the woman who many people “feared and hated.”

Meanwhile, Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, announced at a town hall meeting earlier this month that the government has decided to discontinue prosecution of Huang because of fiscal gains for the country.

The Senior Minister argued that to prosecute her would sever Ghana’s rich diplomatic ties to China.

“Today, the main company that is helping develop the infrastructure system in Ghana is Sinohydro, It is a Chinese company,” said Osafo Maafo. “It is the one that is going to help process our bauxite and provide about $2 billion to us.”

At the time of this report, it is unclear where exactly Aisha Huang is located.

