EPA Cries For Gov't Support To Fight Air Pollution

“It is one of the major complaints we have received and it is quite overwhelming for us. We try but the other thing is that we are also short in numbers. If you want to measure someone who measures noise, they are not more than five in the whole country. So what they do is that they move from Accra and monitor air pollution.”

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says it’s work with regards to checking noise pollution in the country is being hampered by inadequate staffing and lack of logistics.

Many have complained about the rise in noise levels in neighbourhoods across the country.

In a Citi News interview, acting Director for Public Affairs for the agency, Angelina Mensah noted that there are currently only five professionals who are overwhelmed with checking noise levels across the country.

EPA to support underfunded agencies with GHC1 million

These claims come weeks after the EPA said it will spend one million cedis of its internally-generated funds to support other underfunded agencies under the Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Kwabena Frimpong Boateng revealed this at his recent Meet-The-Press series in Accra.

The EPA was directed by the Finance Ministry in 2016 to surrender 15% of its internally generated funds, to the supervising ministry.

Speaking at the meet-the-press series on Monday, Professor Frimpong Boateng said the EPA makes more money than other agencies under the ministry hence the decision.