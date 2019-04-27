Graphic Reporter Locked-Up By Oguaa Traditional Chiefs

A Daily Graphic correspondent in Cape Coast, Timothy Gobah was “arrested” and detained on Friday for about an hour, by chiefs from the Emintsimadze Palace in Cape Coast.

This followed a report Gobah filed on the confusion that erupted at the launch of the 2019 Fetu Afahye in Cape Coast Friday morning.

Some community members had attempted to attack the Omanhene.

Following the report on Graphic Online, the chiefs summoned Gobah to the palace after expressing their displeasure with the report.

Some of the chiefs then visited the Graphic Cape Coast Regional office and dragged Gobah from the office to the palace, located a few metres away.

When he got there, the traditional authorities detained him and confiscated his phone.

After about an hour, he was released following an intervention from the Central Regional Police Command.

According to Timothy Gobah, armed policemen were called to restore order at the ceremony that launched the 2019 Fetu Afahye.

Despite the police presence, things were getting out of hand.

---citinewsroom