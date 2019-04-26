NPP C.K Tedam Dies @93

CK Tedam was a stalwart in the governing party

After Ghana returned to civilian rule in 1993, C.K Tedam was key in forming the NPP that contested the presidential elections and lost. He was elevated to join the Council of State after the NPP first won political power in 2000. After the party lost the 2008 elections, Mr. Tedam became chairman of the party’s Council of Elders.

The party honoured C.K Tedam in 2014 during a thanksgiving service with a citation, "for your enormous contribution to the growth of the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition, for your unwavering dedication and all the sacrifices you have made to see the party and tradition established firmly in the political landscape of Ghana…”

He was married to Winifred Tedam and is survived by six children.

