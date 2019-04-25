Friends Of Kofi Baafi Hold Health Walk In New Juaben South

A group, Friends of Kofi Baafi have organised a health walk for the people of New Juaben South in the Eastern Region.

Thousands of people particularly from Nsukwaw, Surodae, Mile 50, Betom and its environs hiked the principal streets of Koforidua on Easter Monday to exercise and appreciate the legendary selflessness and philanthropism exhibited by Mr. Kofi Baafi over the years.

Participants including Opoku Sarkodie and Acheampong could not hide their appreciation of the many philanthropic works done by Mr. Kofi Baafi.

In an interview with both Mr. Opoku Sarkodie and Mr. Acheampong, they indicated that Mr. Kofi Baafi has exhibited a true sense of patriotism and have the requisite competence to steer the affairs of the constituency when given the opportunity.

Friends of Kofi Baafi, is an association (mostly constituents of New Juaben South) that believes in the ideologies and capabilities of Michael Okyere Kofi Baafi, erstwhile 1st Vice-Chairman, New Juaben South Constituency and the CEO of Ghana Free Zones Authority.

