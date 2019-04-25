Asanko Mining, Book Trust To Improve Education In Two Districts In Kumasi

Some chiefs receive books on behalf of their communities

Asanko Gold Mines is partnering the Ghana Book Trust and Canada-based Centre for Online and Distance Education to improve the falling standards of education in two districts in Ashanti Region.

Schools in about 35 communities in Amansie West and South districts are benefitting from a literacy enhancement project initiated in 2016.

Fifteen Basic schools have taken part in this year’s reading competition to sharpen the skills of pupils.

The project which started in Obotan (one of the mining sites) with ten schools in 2016 has been extended to benefit 26 schools through the provision of library books, trainers training for teachers, mobile library event among others.

The literacy competition covered dictation, spelling bee and comprehension tests.

Host community, Manso Adubia came first in this year’s edition in the primary category, followed by Manso Abore Roman Catholic School.

Manso Abore District Assembly United School won the Junior High School, while Abore Roman Catholic took the second spot.

Executive Director of Ghana Book Trust, Genevieve Eba-Polley, gives an overview, she said “the six-year partnership will not only improve the reading and writing skills of pupils of basic schools but increase their chances of advancement on the educational ladder.

Madam Ebba-Polley expressed satisfactory remarks on the student’s ability in reading and spelling, she encouraged the teachers to enhance their teaching skills to achieve the greater good, thus imbibing reading habit among students to achieve English literacy in the districts.

Meanwhile, Community Affairs Manager of Asanko Mines, Rammy Oboro, is overwhelmed by the students’ zeal and output in the reading competition.

He explained that “CODE’s “Reading Ghana” forms a key component of the Asanko Opportunity Cycle and complements our other projects in the fields of healthcare, skills training and financial literacy.

“I am urging the implementing partners that are Ghana Book Trust, Canadian Based CODE and my own Asanko Mines to extend the exercise to cover the initial 10 beneficiary schools of the first phase of the program.

He further explains that “the literacy enhancement project will arrest the fallen standards in education in the Amansie West and South districts through the reading competitions to revive yesteryear's interest in reading, to improve literacy and educational outcomes in general.”