24.04.2019 General News

Ayawaso West Wuogon: MP Holds Easter Family Get Together, Calls For Unity

Christian Kpesese
Member of Parliament for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Seyram Alhassan has held family get together with her constituents as part of the Easter holiday festivities.

The MP together with her party executives and their families and well-wishers made merry amidst side attraction indoor games including Draughts, Oware, Dame, Ludu and Cards including several others.

Ms Seyram Alhassan urged constituents to strengthen the bond of unity and oneness among them in other to take Ayawaso West Wuogon to greater heights as one of the elitist Constituencies in the country to enable them propagate the good works of President Nana Akufo Addo.

The MP was grateful to all especially the constituency Chairman, Mr Jeffrey Osei and other executives for their continued support.

He also commended all and sundry for honouring her invitation to celebrate the resurrection of our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

She was most thankful to God for the gift of life to her and the family, polling station executives and all loved ones which has brought them thus far.

The Ayawaso West Wuogon lawmaker who will soon chalk her 100 days since becoming the people’s representative assured the people of her commitment to holding regular gatherings preferably every festive season with relevant stakeholders as an avenue for interaction.

