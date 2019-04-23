Funding For Four Water Projects Coming—Minister

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah says government securing funding for projects include “Essiama Enclave Water Supply Project – US$ 250,000,000.00, Keta Water Supply Project – US$ 93,335,732.00; Techiman Water Supply Project – US$ 333,000,000.00 and the Wenchi Water Supply Project – US$ 38,400,000.00.”

The sector Ministry noted that memo has been submitted to Cabinet for a concessional Loan Facility of US$ 272,287,979.56 from the Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) and UK Export Finance for the construction of a new Tamale Water Supply System at Yapei to improve water supply situation in Tamale and its environs.

In addition, Damongo, the recently named capital of the Savanna Region and its environs would also benefit from this project, she added.

According to her, the Tamale Water Supply Project was also being considered.

Speaking to journalists during the 'Meet The Press' series in Accra, the minister said the existing water supply system for Tamale and its environs was constructed in 1972 and rehabilitated in 2008, but production is unable to meet the demand for water in the area.