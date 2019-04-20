Dwamena Akenten Alumni In Diaspora Donates To Alma Mater

The old Student Association of Dwamena Akenten Senior High School in the United States of America has donated a 2500-litre capacity water storage facility to their Alma Mater.

Mr Duodu-Antwi Anthony Bosiako together with some resident old students; Mr Atta Wife and Mr Appiah Osei were present at the school to hand over the facility to the school.

“This project is sponsored by the old student association in the United States of America to support the school in addressing some of its major challenges. This is a step to tackle the lack of water in the school” said Mr Duodu-Antwi Anthony Bosiaku in his address speech.

He also challenged the students to work hard and assured them of future support from old students.

The Head Mistress of Dwamena Akenten Senior High School, Mrs Margaret Appiah received the donation on behalf of the school.

She showed so much appreciation and mentioned how the facility is going to help the school.

“The unavailability of Water was a major challenge to the school affecting academic work and performance of the students. I am so much grateful to the Old Students for their response when I called on them to help the school,” she said in her address speech.

The Headmistress call on other old students to come to their aid as the school is in dire need of a toilet facility and other infrastructural development.