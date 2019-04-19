DVLA, Goaso Divisional Police Command Hold Workshop For Tricycle Riders In Ahafo

As part of measures to curb recurrent road accidents in the Ahafo region, the Goaso Divisional Police Command in-collaboration with the Goaso DVLA has organised a one day workshop for Tricycle riders (Okada and Aboboyaa).

The DVLA manager Mr Eric Osie Entsie advised riders to undertake requisite training to improve upon their driving skills in other to minimize road accident in the region.

He further educated the riders about the appropriate number of persons to be taken in a tricycle, though that directive is yet to be back by law.

On his part, the Goaso Divisional Police commander spoke on the need for the drivers to observe traffic rules when such facilities like traffic lights, Zebra crossing and other road signs become available in the regional capital.

The participants showed their appreciation for the organizers and pledged to abide by the directives by the DVLA in other to reduce the occurrence of road accidents in the regional capital.

