Mortuary Workers Threatens Another Strike

Mortuary workers in the county are threatening to embark on another strike over what they describe as “feet-dragging attitude" by the government to yield to their demands.

It can be recalled that the mortuary workers went on an indefinite strike on 5th March 2019 on the basis of unfair treatment by the government.

They shortly resumed work three days after the National Labor Commission (NLC) invited them to the dialogue to find ways of addressing their grievances, which include the lack of maintenance of mortuary facilities, denial of their mandated annual leave, and the lack of protective clothing, among others.

It appears their concerns have still not been met as members of the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG) have today, April 18, 2019, indicated their intention to strike again.

According to MOWAG, the negotiation with the National Labor Commission has stalled due to the fact that the government has not been forthcoming. General Secretary of the association in an interview with Class FM earlier today shared that they will embark on a nationwide strike to express their outrage.

He opines that the NLC during their meeting directed all parties involved to engage in negotiations, which all the parties accepted. However, that negotiation has not happened after weeks and hence their decision to lay down their tools and go on the demonstration in the coming days.