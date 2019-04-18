Yemeni Defilement Suspect Still On The Run

Family of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly defiled by a Yemeni, Mohammed Ould Ibrahim aka Omar Mohammed, in 2017 has expressed worry about the seeming neglect of the prosecution of the suspect almost two years after the incident.

Omar Mohammed after the alleged defilement at Haatso in Accra in December 2017 was initially granted bail of GH₵30,000.00 and was to be reporting to the police pending the conclusion of investigations.

The docket was later forwarded to the Attorney General’s Department and the AG advised that further investigations should be conducted into the matter.

But the suspect who is believed to holding a Malian passport in addition to the one from Yemen has since been on the run and all efforts to get him have proved futile.

The two-person who stood sureties for the suspects are also not producing him.

Sources say the police are struggling to get the sureties to produce the suspect because the sureties allegedly have connections at higher places including the police service in spite of a warrant for the arrest placed on the head of Mohammed Ould Ibrahim.

The situation has become a source of worry for the family of the 14-year old girl who is saying they are being denied justice.

Since last year, the family has been raising issues with the way the police has treated the case.

The family is claiming their lives are in danger because the suspect is still at large and even said that men suspected to be close to the suspect allegedly launched a gun attack on the family of the victim as well as a Ghanaian businessman, Hassan Zein who was leading the fight for justice for the victim.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, a private legal practitioner, Justice Abdulai of Crown Legal Bureau who is the lawyer for Zein Security stated that men allegedly close to the suspect are using death threat to rundown his client.

According to the lawyer, the businessman managed to get the suspect arrested after the matter was reported to Madina Police in Accra but he was shortly released and has since been at large.

According to the lawyer, the suspect is believed to be hiding in Mali or Benin.

The lawyer claimed that apart from the suspect’s ‘connections’ in the Ministry of the Interior, he also has strong ties with some powerful officials in the Malian Embassy in Accra.

The lawyer recounted instances where the suspect allegedly led gunmen to the offices of his client and that had affected his business.

The family appealed passionately to the heads of the security agencies to intervene and let justice to prevail.