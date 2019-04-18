President Meets MMDCEs Today

President Akufo-Addo will later today [Thursday] meet all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) to deliberate on his government's performance in the last two and half years.

The meeting is also to assess the work of government in the various assemblies.

The meeting comes on the back of a similar one held on Wednesday where the President met his Ministers and Deputies.

The meeting is an annual event during which the President reviews the performance of all his appointees.

In 2018, President Akufo-Addo held a similar meeting with his Ministers.

The meeting was expected to determine the fate of the Ministers in an impending reshuffle at the time.

Election of MMDCEs

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) has already presented to Parliament a bill on the amendment of some articles in the 1992 Constitution.

The amendments when passed will allow Ghanaians to vote for MMDCEs.

The articles slated for amendment are Article 243 (1) on the appointment of MMDCEs by the President and Article 55 (3), which prohibits the involvement of political parties in district level elections.

The bill was submitted to Parliament by the MLGRD following nation-wide consultations on the matter of election of MMDCEs. There were also discussions with a cross-section of governance experts and traditional leaders in all 10 regions of the country.

The stage is now set for a nation-wide sensitization on the matter as well as changes to entrenched constitutional provisions in relation to that.

The Government has proposed a referendum on the election of MMDCEs for next year.

The referendum must have at least 40 per cent of registered voters turning out to vote and 75 per cent of that number endorsing the measure in accordance with Article 290 (4).

