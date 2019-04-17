Ghana Gas Saves Ghana 5,000 Dollars Monthly After Local Engineers Takeover From Expatriates—Energy Committee

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Mines and Energy have commended Ghana National Gas Company for the indigenisation of the company’s workforce which saves the country over 5,000 dollars every month.

Currently, the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant is being managed by local engineers which according to management and government is saving the country over 5,000 dollars monthly.

According to them, the monies saved every month was as a result of the local engineers taking over from expatriates.

They said this at a day's working visit to the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant at Atuabo in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region to abreast themselves with the operations and assess the activities the company.

Led by the Vice Chairman of the Committee, Hon. George Mireku Duker who is also the Member of Parliament for Tarkwa-Nsuaem also assessed the activities of the company and the way forward.

He applauded the company for the successful indigenisation of the company.

The Member of Parliament for Bongo and a Member of the Parliamentary Select Committee of Mines and Energy, Hon. Edward Bawa also expressed satisfaction over the indigenisation of the company and implored the power generation and distribution companies and other industries owing Ghana Gas to pay their debts to enable the company supply efficient and reliable gas to them.

The Head of Communications for Ghana National Gas Company Limited, Ernest Kofi Owusu Bempah in an interview stressed on the incentives being given to the local indigenous engineers to motivate them to do more.

Ghana Gas which started commercial operations in 2014 is currently undertaking an expansion exercise to enable it process more gas by 2024 for both public and private businesses.

Apart from the existing pipelines, the company is also expanding its massive infrastructure projects to the corridors of Prestea enclave which is expected to be completed by June this year to enable private industries easily access reliable gas.