Kintampo Accident: Garu Hold Christian, Muslim and Traditional Service For 47 Victims

An inter-denominational service has been held for some 47 persons from the Garu and Tempane Districts of the Upper East Region, who perished in the accident at Kintampo which claimed over 70 lives on 22nd March this year.

Relations and friends of the deceased, as well as the District Chief Executives (DCEs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) from Garu and Tempane, took part in traditional, Islamic and Christian prayers and rites for the deceased.

All Municipal and District Chief Executives and Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, including Bongo (DCE) Peter Ayinbisa, whose district also lost three persons in the same accident, were in attendance.

The Upper East Regional Minister, Paulina Patience Abayage described the deaths of the people as devastating considering the fact that many of them were bread winners who played various roles in the development of their communities.

She added her voice to calls on Parliament to pass a law that would make it compulsory for all long distance buses to have more than one driver for each trip.

The Kintampo accident has widely been blamed on one of the drivers of the two buses who dozed off briefly.

The Regional Minister charged the leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) to ensure that drivers conduct their business in a professional manner.

“I have asked that the DCEs for Garu and Tempane should visit the homes of the deceased to properly console with their families and know at first-hand the challenges their dependants are facing. It is very important that we do not leave them to grieve alone,” the Regional Minister added.

The overlord of the Bawku Traditional Area, Zug-Ran Bawku Naba Abugrago AsigriAzoka II, in a speech read on his behalf, cautioned drivers against unprofessional conduct.

MP for Garu, Albert Alalzuuga Akoka, in an interview, called on the GPRTU and other transport companies to take passenger registration seriously.

