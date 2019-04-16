‘Highlights’ of Prof. Avoke Recent Press Conference

Right thinking Ghanaians are not surprised at the dismissal of Prof. Avoke as Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Education, (UEW) by the Governing Council.

For instance, Prof. Avoke:

1. Failed abominably to upgrade the then Business Education Department into a Faculty for the entire period that he was mistakenly the VC of UEW (22 months). It took Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, less than 2 months to accomplish this task!

2. Failed repugnantly to recruit a single lecturer for the Business Education Department throughout his tenure. In less than 22 months, the current VC, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has recruited not less than 10 additional lecturers for the Business School!

3. Presided nauseatingly over the worst WiFi service at UEW. In less than 22 months, WiFi is now available not only in most lecture halls and offices, but also, students halls of residence. Thanks to the visionary leadership of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni!

4. Staff promotions delayed on average of 3 years under the grisly administration of Prof. Avoke. However, under the proactive leadership of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, promotions can be effected in less than 6 months. Dr. Harrison Golo, Cletus Ngaaso, etc., are living testimonies! I suspect these 2 gentlemen will be at the press conference to corroborate this.

5. Failed grotesquely to see to welfare of staff. University provided accommodation was priced above the normal market rent, so most members of staff of UEW, were not interested in occupying a university bungalow or flat. The entire rent allowance paid by government to deserving staff, was ‘swallowed’ by Prof. Avoke and his Finance Officer, and some extra rent deduction made from the remaining basic salary of the staff concerned.

Under Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, most staff living in university property, now pay less than GHS 200 a month as rent, which is deducted from the rent allowance, leaving most staff with an extra GHS 500 in rent allowance to take home.

For example, during Prof. Avoke tenure as VC, not a single Business School lecturer was living in UEW property. However, currently, not less than 10 lecturers of the Business School, are living comfortably in university properties. May God continue to bless Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni abundantly!

7. Over 90% of staff claims are now being paid in less than 2 months, unlike during Prof. Avoke’s abominable reign, where most claims took as long as 8 months to be honoured.

The invigilation claim of the Business School for the end of first semester (2018/19), was submitted in January 2019, and this was paid in February 2019 (less than 2 months)!!

The reason for the deliberate delay in claim payments during Prof. Avoke suffocating tenure, was as a result of his Finance Officer, privately investing almost all funds of UEW to earn interest before making any payments.

8. Failed apocalyptically to help the Effutu inhabitants by way of assisting the community to develop through Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Within the last 6 months alone, the administration of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has donated GHS 50,000 to the Effutu Municipal Assembly. Also, donations have been made to the Municipal Police Service, Fire Service, Prison Service, etc.

9. Failed abysmally to improve upon the street lighting on all UEW campuses.

The administration of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has installed solar powered street lights across all the campuses. This has greatly improved security and reduced to the barest minimum, the spate of robberies on UEW campuses.

10. Failed appallingly to give equal treatment to convocation members at graduation ceremonies and other notable gatherings. During Prof. Avoke putrid tenure as VC of UEW, only the ‘well connected’ were permitted to go and sit down with some dignity for a meal after most ceremonies.

However, under the visionary and thoughtful leadership of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, all convocation members go and sit at the Council Guesthouse, and eat and drink as much as they can.

These are, but just a few of the achievements of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni in less than 22 months as VC of UEW! Prof. Avoke, could not achieve a single of the above feats in 22 months.

No wonder Prof. Mawutor Avoke, was dismissed as VC of UEW!

It doesn’t matter the level of ugly noise made in the media, or the number of media houses that are bought, rented or hired to sing the non-existent praises of Prof. Avoke, he is NEVER returning to office as VC of UEW, Insha Allah!! Whoever has taken a bribe from Prof. Avoke and promised him his job back, is the greatest conman of the century! It is NOT just going to happen! Insha Allah!!

Compiled by an unrepentant supporter of the progressive policies of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni (to borrow the words of the titles man, Ahmed Jinapor; all protocols observed).

The above are some of the issues most reasonable Ghanaians expect the dismissed Vice-Chancellor of the University of Education, Winneba, Prof. Mawutor Avoke, to acknowledge and give due credit in order to extol the competence of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, and confirm his own incompetence!

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)