Outside Forces And Recent Developments At The University Of Education, Winneba (UEW)

Of late, a little chap, who still walks about with the smell of his mother’s breast milk hovering around his mouth, called Afenyo-Markin, has made cowardice and hypocrisy, his trademark.

This small boy, went on air to childishly claim that his elder sane brothers, who are staff of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), and who have subscribed to the progressive and human centered policies of the undisputed and internationally recognized Vice-Chancellor (VC) of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, should note that the Reverend Fr., will not be VC of UEW forever.

It is clear that Afenyo-Markin can’t think far. It is the VC’s policies that we Afenyo-Markin’s elder right thinking brothers, have subscribed to, and NOT the person.

In any case, how does our support for the policies and values of Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, has to do with an ignoramuses like Afenyo-Markin? Afenyo-Markin should be told in no uncertain terms and plain English that he is too small to be able to take care of any of us in the not too distant future. We don’t need the money of an extortionist.

The hypocritical Afenyo-Markin should be advised that he will NOT be a Member of Parliament (MP) forever.

Another babyish assertion of Afenyo-Markin is that a Supreme Court Justice, who only exist in the figment of imagination of Afenyo-Markin, told him that UEW should pay the dismissed gang of five (5), Sena Dake excluded, their benefits. Any Supreme Court Justice worth his salt, would have made sure that such advice was captured as obiter dicta.

It must be pointed out to Afenyo-Markin that failure to comply with the orders of a Court, amount to contempt, so what stops him from suing UEW to enforce this ‘decision’ of the Supreme Court?

It is heartwarming that Afenyo-Markin’s proxy, thus Theophilus Adepoju, realized the futility of their case at the Winneba High Court, and openly requested in Court after the first hearing of the case to meet the UEW counsel, in camera. Let me make it known to this little kid with very sharp teeth that Rev. Fr. Afful-Broni, and his disciples, have NO fear

whatsoever for him, and are prepared to face him squarely in any Court anywhere in this world! Let’s go!! Afenyo-Markin and his so-called public spirited person can come to Court with all the voodoo and shrines in this world, and they will be of no effect whatsoever, Insha Allah!

On this issue of voodoo, shrines and magic potions, it is recommended that Afenyo-Markin and Theophilus Adepoju, see the dismissed Finance Officer (FO) of UEW, Ackorlie, for lessons on failed magic potions and charms. Even magic rings, failed miserably at the Winneba High Court in the past, and so shall it continue forever, Insha Allah!!

The recent Students’ Representative Council (SRC) Executives Elections, is a clear and unambiguous message to Afenyo-Markin that he is now a ‘nobody’ in the eyes of the students of UEW. Afenyo-Markin was ‘whipped’ by the students in the open, when his protégé for the SRC Presidency, failed to make it to the run-off elections. I expect Afenyo-Markin to sue the electorate for not voting for his failed candidates, after he allegedly spent over GHS 60,000 on their doomed campaign.

My message to all and sundry is very simple. If Afenyo-Markin’s foot soldier-cum-money-distributor (Lazio), comes to you with money to entice you, please take it and do the exact opposite. Even if you are asked to swear before a shrine, just recite: “In the name of Allah the Most Gracious the Most Merciful”., and afterwards, go contrary to Afenyo-Markin’s terms, and NOTHING will happen, Insha Allah! This short verse, renders all shrines ineffective and useless.

For this show of defiance of a majority of UEW students towards this Lunatic in suit, am organizing a party for UEW students at the Run-Off Restaurant, near Winneba Junction.

Afenyo-Markin has outlived his shelf life, and as a matter of fact, is now ‘a has been’!

One of Afenyo-Markin’s paid writers alleged that am campaigning for the owner of Run-Off, James Kofi Annan, in his bid to unseat Afenyo-Markin as MP for Effutu Constituency.

It is unfortunate that the deluded Afenyo-Markin and his confused lot, failed to get their facts right. Am not only campaigning for James Kofi Annan, but actually bank-rolling him. Am assuring Afenyo-Markin that the 2020 Parliamentary Elections is a done deal for James Kofi Annan, Insha Allah! If it is an offence to support an Independent Parliamentary Candidate, what is Afenyo-Markin waiting for? Sue me and my ancestors! Nonsense!

Apart from Allah, NOBODY, and I mean NOBODY, can remotely control me! Some of us are not blind followers of political parties or mentally incompetent individuals parading in suits. In fact, Afenyo-Markin and his bunch, can eat shit, die, and go to hell!!

I will continue to meet James Kofi Annan, any day anytime. Who does Afenyo-Markin think he is? If not for the fear of Allah, I would have shown this little chap where he rightly belong to!

Am politely reminding Afenyo-Markin that am not qualified to hold my current position at UEW, so he should take me to Court and get me fired. Afenyo-Markin claimed that I hold no educational qualifications, which is the gospel truth, so why is he not suing me and proving his case? Afenyo-Markin should prove to right thinking people that he is not that useless!

Afenyo-Markin also earlier promised to get the current VC of UEW, Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni, out of office by March 2019. Having failed to achieve this, he again promised to remove Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni from office as VC, by the end of May 2019. I urge Afenyo-Markin to prove to the whole world that he is not a baby by fulfilling this his promise. Today’s date is 24th May 2019. A week to go! This is Afenyo-Markin’s rite of passage, from childhood to manhood!

The MP for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Hon. Lydia Alhassan, deserve commendation for her recent show of civility and patriotism to mother Ghana. This is a widow, who is actually supposed to be supported, but being God fearing and having the plight of the students of the University of Ghana, Legon (UG) at heart, she donated generously to UG. Hon. Alhassan, May Allah replenish you a billion times! This is what MPs are supposed to be doing, and NOT openly orchestrating to steal the funds of public universities. Such thieves fooling about as MPs don’t deserve to be addressed as ‘Honourables’.

The National Security Minister, Hon. Kan-Dapaah, ought to be commended for undertaking a meticulous investigation into the recent disturbances at UEW, and coming out with a Report, that found that Afenyo-Markin is the ‘chief architect’ of the disturbances. The intercepted Report concluded that: “Afenyo-Markins maybe advised to refrain from meddling in the affairs of UEW as some people perceive him as the cause of the problems in the school”.

Alhassan Salifu Bawah

(son of an upright peasant farmer)